11-Feb-2021 5:38 PM
Frankfurt Airport registers second highest January cargo traffic in its history
Fraport reported (11-Feb-2021) Frankfurt Airport recorded its second highest January cargo month in history with 176,266 tonnes in Jan-2021, despite the ongoing lack of capacity for belly freight. Factors contributing to the growth in cargo tonnage included the later timing of the Chinese New Year, which is being celebrated in Feb-2021. in 2020, this typically low traffic holiday occurred in Jan-2021. [more - original PR]