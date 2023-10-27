Frankfurt Airport introduces SITA biometric solution for all airlines

Fraport and SITA announced (26-Oct-2023) all airlines can use facial recognition biometrics for identification at Frankfurt Airport. Passengers can register in advance on their mobile device through the Star Alliance biometric app or directly at the check in kiosk with biometric enabled passports. SITA's Smart Path biometric solution powered by NEC is in use for more than 12,000 passengers at check in, boarding pass control and boarding gates. Fraport executive director aviation and infrastructure Pierre Dominique Prümm stated: "We are the first European airport to offer all passengers a contactless and convenient passenger journey using biometrics. Our goal for the coming months is to equip at least 50% of all check-in kiosks, pre-security and boarding gates with the new and pioneering technology". [more - original PR]