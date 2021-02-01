France restricts travel to and from all countries outside the EU

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex announced (29-Jan-2021) the prohibition of travel between France and countries outside the EU unless travellers have a compelling reason, effective 31-Jan-2021. Travel between France and French overseas territories will also only be permitted for compelling reasons. Travellers arriving in France from EU countries, with the exception of cross border workers, will be required to complete a PCR COVID-19 test. [more - original PR - French]