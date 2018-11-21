21-Nov-2018 1:33 PM
France pax up 7% in in Oct-2018
France's General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGAC) reported (20-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: +6.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +5.1%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +4.7%;
- Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +10.1%;
- Within French overseas territories: +1.7%;
- International: +7.3%;
- From Metropolitan France: +7.4%;
- EU28: +7.0%;
- Europe excluding EU28: +8.4%;
- America: +11.8%;
- Asia Pacific: +7.0%;
- Africa: +5.6%;
- From French overseas territories: +2.5%. [more - original PR - French]
