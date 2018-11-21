Become a CAPA Member
21-Nov-2018 1:33 PM

France pax up 7% in in Oct-2018

France's General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGAC) reported (20-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: +6.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: +5.1%;
      • Within Metropolitan France: +4.7%;
      • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +10.1%;
      • Within French overseas territories: +1.7%;
    • International: +7.3%;

