20-Dec-2018 11:54 AM
France pax up 7% in in Nov-2018
France's General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGAC) reported (19-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: +6.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +3.9%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +3.3%;
- Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +8.3%;
- Within French overseas territories: +3.1%;
- International: +7.5%;
- From Metropolitan France: +7.5%;
- EU28: +6.3%;
- Europe excluding EU28: +10.3%;
- America: +13.5%;
- Asia Pacific: +6.2%;
- Africa: +7.4%;
- From French overseas territories: +7.4%. [more - original PR - French]
- From Metropolitan France: +7.5%;
- Domestic: +3.9%;