22-Oct-2018 10:51 AM
France pax up 6% in in Sep-2018
France's General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGAC) reported (21-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: +6.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +4.4%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +3.5%;
- Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +8.0%;
- Within French overseas territories: +9.9%;
- International: +6.3%;
- From Metropolitan France: +6.4%;
- EU28: +5.7%;
- Europe excluding EU28: +7.1%;
- America: +11.2%;
- Asia Pacific: +6.3%;
- Africa: +5.2%;
- From French overseas territories: +5.2%. [more - original PR - French]
