20-Sep-2018 10:21 AM
France pax up 4.4% in Aug-2018, intl pax up 8%
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (19-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 17.7 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +5.0%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +4.8%;
- Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +6.2%;
- Within French overseas territories: +4.0%;
- International: +7.8%;
- From Metropolitan France: +4.4%;
- From French overseas territories: -1.9%. [more - original PR - France]
