3-Mar-2022 12:37 PM

France pax down 50% in Jan-2022, compared to Jan-2019

French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (02-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:

  • Passengers: -49.9% compared to Jan-2019;
    • Domestic: -34.2%;
      • Within Metropolitan France: -40.1%;
      • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: -41.2%;
      • Within French overseas territories: -26.9%;
    • International: -54%;

