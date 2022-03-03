3-Mar-2022 12:37 PM
France pax down 50% in Jan-2022, compared to Jan-2019
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (02-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:
- Passengers: -49.9% compared to Jan-2019;
- Domestic: -34.2%;
- International: -54%;
- From Metropolitan France: -53.4%;
- EU27: -46.6%;
- America: -40.1%;
- Asia Pacific: -71.1%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -61.8%;
- Africa: -59.3%;
- From French overseas territories: -49.6%. [more - original PR]
