28-Sep-2021 11:02 AM
France pax down 42% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (27-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: -42.4% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: -14,9%;
- International: -48.0%;
- From Metropolitan France: -47.4%;
- EU27: -33.5%;
- America: -66.1%;
- Asia Pacific: -75.7%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -33.5%;
- Africa: -43.3%;
- From French overseas territories: 41.9%. [more - original PR]
