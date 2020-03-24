24-Mar-2020 12:32 PM
France pax down 0.7% in Feb-2020, Asia Pacific traffic down 14.5%
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (23-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: -0.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: -1.3%;
- International: -0.6%;
- From Metropolitan France: -0.5%;
- EU27: +0.2%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -0.4%;
- Africa: +4.7%;
- America: +3.7%;
- Asia Pacific: -14.5%;
- From French overseas territories: -4.2%. [more - original PR - French]
