24-Mar-2020 12:32 PM

France pax down 0.7% in Feb-2020, Asia Pacific traffic down 14.5%

French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (23-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2020:

  • Passengers: -0.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: -1.3%;
      • Within Metropolitan France: -1.2%;
      • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: -1.2%;
      • Within French overseas territories: -2.8%;
    • International: -0.6%;

