12-Dec-2022 4:52 PM

France dedicates EUR435m to the decarbonisation of air transport

France's Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune announced (09-Dec-2022) the French State will dedicate EUR435 million for the decarbonisation of air transport from 2023, within the framework of the 'France 2030' plan. Mr Beaune said the investment should make it possible to reach the state's targets of producing the first low carbon aircraft in France in 2030, maintain the momentum initiated since 2020 within the framework of the Aeronautics Support Plan and allow the sector to further accelerate the research and technology projects essential to decarbonisation. [more - original PR - French]

