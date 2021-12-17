Become a CAPA Member
17-Dec-2021 12:08 PM

France bans non essential travel from the UK

France's Government, via its official website, announced (16-Dec-2021) it will ban all non essential travel from the UK, effective from 19-Dec-2021. Any arrival from the UK will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test, no more than 24 hours old, prior to departure. Additionally, passengers are required to register on France's COVID-19 digital platform, and quarantine for seven days in France, reduced to 48 hours if a negative COVID-19 test is provided.

