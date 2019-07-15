Become a CAPA Member
Four confirmations of interest in Alitalia received and submitted to FS board of directors

Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) stated (14-Jul-2019) four confirmations of interest for participation in Alitalia were received and will be submitted to the board of directors on 15-Jul-2019. The four offers reportedly include Atlantia, Toto Group, Italian entrepreneur Claudio Lotito and Avianca Brazil owner Germán Efromovich (Il Sole 24 Ore/Reuters/Il Messagero, 14/15-Jul-2019). The preferred candidate will hold an approximately 35% to 40% stake alongside Delta Air Lines' 10% to 15% stake and a 50% government held stake split between FS (35%) and the Italian Ministry of Finance and the Economy (15%). [more - original PR - Italian]

