ForwardKeys VP: Oct-2020 another bleak month for intl arrivals, however decreases eased

ForwardKeys VP Insights Olivier Ponti, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) "Oct-2020 has been yet another bleak month for global international arrivals", with widespread declines of 90% year-on-year across all continents. Europe and the Asia Pacific region experienced the strongest declines, while the Americas, Africa and the Middle East regions performed slightly better than average due the the reopening of many destinations across Latin America as well as sub Saharan destinations. Mr Ponti added: "Despite the gloomy results, we have observed an improvement compared with the performances seen in Sep-2020. Year-on-year decreases in international arrivals eased generally in Oct-2020, compared with the previous month, particularly in the Americas and Africa and the Middle East".