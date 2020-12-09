ForwardKeys VP: Intl arrival declines continue in Nov-2020, Americas shows steadiest results

ForwardKeys VP Insights Olivier Ponti, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) all global regions continued experiencing international arrival declines around 80% year-on-year in Nov-2020, with total international arrivals down 85.6%. As in Oct-2020, Europe and the Asia Pacific region experienced the strongest declines, while the Americas, Africa and the Middle East performed slightly better on average. Mr Ponti noted this continuing trend is linked to the reactivation of destinations in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite global international arrivals declining 1.9% compared to Oct-2020, Mr Ponti reported some improvement in the Americas with 3.1% month-over-month growth.