ForwardKeys VP: Europe ticketing levels down to 11% of 2019 volume with evolution of second wave

ForwardKeys VP Insights Olivier Ponti, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) while the reopening of destinations in Europe over summer 2020 saw ticketing levels for intra European travel jump to over 25% of 2019 levels, ticketing levels are now back to May-2020 levels of 11% of 2019 volumes due to the evolution of the second wave. Mr Ponti added: "Travel restrictions have shaped travel this summer and will continue shaping travel as long as this situation lasts".