1-May-2019 10:47 AM

ForwardKeys: Sri Lanka flight cancellations spiked 86% following terror attacks

ForwardKeys reported (26-Apr-2019) the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka resulted in an 86.2% surge in cancellations of existing bookings in the three days immediately after the bombings. According to ForwardKeys, forward bookings for travel to Sri Lanka in Jul-2019 and Aug-2019, which had been up 2.6% year-on-year, as of 20-Apr-2019, fell to 0.3% behind 2018 levels as of 23-Apr-2019. In Sri Lanka's most important source markets - India, China, the UK, Australia, Germany and France - more people cancelled existing flights than made bookings on the equivalent day last year. Prior to the attacks, flight bookings to Sri Lanka for the year to 20-Apr-2019 were up 3.4%. The strongest markets were Russia (+45.7%), Australia (+19%) and China (16.8%). [more - original PR]

