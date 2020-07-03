Become a CAPA Member
ForwardKeys: Market sees steady climb in bookings, leisure outpaces business

ForwardKeys reported (01-Jul-2020) new US domestic air tickets issued for travel from 20-Jun-2020 to 18-Jul-2020 are 55.8% behind the same period in 2019. However, bookings for travel during the Independence Day weekend are just 16.9% behind year-on-year. The company believes this difference to be due to 04-Jul-2020 falling on a Saturday, giving people the opportunity for a long weekend break. Additionally, ForwardKeys noted the market bottomed out during the first week of Apr-2020, and has been experiencing a steady climb in new flight tickets issued since, with the third week of Jun-2020 reaching 42% of 2019 levels. ForwardKeys noted the recovery is being primarily driven by leisure bookings, which have outpaced business bookings since early Mar-2020. [more - original PR]

