9-Jan-2019 9:56 AM
ForwardKeys: Consumer air travel up 6% in 2018
ForwardKeys released (08-Jan-2019) the following data on air travel for 2018:
- Consumer air travel rose 5.9% year-on-year;
- Asia Pacific: Domestic travel was up 14.0% and departures between Asia Pacific countries was up 9.6%. Intercontinental departures were up 4.5%;
- Europe: International travel within Europe was up 7.0%, faster than trips to other regions of the world. The Middle East had the highest growth of intercontinental departures from Europe at 5.8%;
- Americas: International travel was up 7.1% and domestic air travel was at 4.0%. Africa was the fastest growing destination for travellers departing from the Americas, at 8.5%;
- Africa: Growth in domestic air travel dropped by 0.9%, but international air travel to other African countries was up 6.6%. Travel to other continents was up 7.8%. Departures from Africa to Europe was up 9.3%, to Asia Pacific up 7.7% and the Middle East up 6.9%;
- Middle East: 2.8% increase in air traffic. Domestic travel was up 10.9% and departure to other regions was up 2.5%. Europe was the most visited continent, up 8.3%. [more - original PR]