8-Nov-2017 6:12 PM

ForwardKeys CMO reports regional international travel growth for 2017

ForwardKeys CMO Laurens van den Oever, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, reported (08-Nov-2017) international travel growth for the following regions for the year to date 2017:

  • Americas: Departures up 6.8%, arrivals up 1.5%;
  • Asia: Departures up 4.1%, arrivals up 3.7%;
  • Europe: Departures up 4.1%, arrivals up 7.4%;
  • Middle East and Africa: Departures up 5.8%, arrivals up 9.1%;
  • Oceania: Departures up 9.9%, arrivals up 4.9%.

Mr van den Oever reported the following details for the Asia market:

  • Intra-Asia international travel up 1.2%;
  • Travel to Asia up 6.9% from the Americas, 7.5% from Europe, 1.4% from the Middle East and Africa and 11.6% from Oceania;
  • Travel from Asia down 0.1% to the Americas, up 14.5% to Europe, up 14.3% to the Middle East and Africa and up 3.3% to Oceania. China accounts for 36% of traffic from Asia to the rest of the world.

