ForwardKeys CMO reports regional international travel growth for 2017

ForwardKeys CMO Laurens van den Oever, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, reported (08-Nov-2017) international travel growth for the following regions for the year to date 2017:

Americas: Departures up 6.8%, arrivals up 1.5%;

Asia: Departures up 4.1%, arrivals up 3.7%;

Europe: Departures up 4.1%, arrivals up 7.4%;

Middle East and Africa: Departures up 5.8%, arrivals up 9.1%;

Oceania: Departures up 9.9%, arrivals up 4.9%.

Mr van den Oever reported the following details for the Asia market: