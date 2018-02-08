Former Spirit Airlines executive appointed as GoAir COO

GoAir COO Jyri Strandman, via his official LinkedIn account, noted (Feb-2018) that he has held the position of Go Airlines Ltd COO since Dec-2017. He was previously DO and VP flight operations at Spirit Airlines since May-2013, joining Spirit as director flight training and standards in Sep-2010. He was previously manager flight operations training at Virgin America from Jan-2008 to Sep-2010 and American Eagle Airlines manager of training and standards from Dec-1998 to Jan-2008.