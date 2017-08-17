Loading
17-Aug-2017 10:51 AM

FOCA: 2016 'the safest year in the history of European commercial aviation'

Switzerland Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) published (Aug-2017) its annual safety report for 2016. FOCA stated commercial aviation "remains very safe", citing IATA data showing the aviation accident rate decreased to 1.61 incidents per million flights in 2016. For commercial services with a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) above 5.7 tonnes, only eight accidents were registered in Europe, with FOCA referring to 2016 as "the safest year in the history of European commercial aviation". Not a single accident took place involving a commercial fixed wing aircraft in Switzerland in 2016. [more - original PR]

