FlyYangyang rebrands as Fly Gangwon

South Korea's Gangwon Province announced (30-Mar-2018) FlyYangyang has rebranded as Fly Gangwon effective 01-Apr-2018, following the decision of a shareholders' meeting on 28-Dec-2017. The province said the rebranding is to "establish a common consensus among the citizens of Gangwon" prior to the reapplication of the international air transportation business license. As previously reported by CAPA, FlyYangYang's business licence was rejected during a South Korea MOLIT hearing in Dec-2017, amid tougher regulation for LCC start ups. [more - original PR - Korean]