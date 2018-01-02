FlyViking to cease operations in Jan-2018

FlyViking AS announced (29-Dec-2017) plans to cease operations, effective 12-Jan-2018. The airline cited "lacking financial results", "major technical challenges" and issues regarding ticket bookings for the decision. Chairman Ola Olsen stated: "The main reason why we have made this decision is that it is not economically viable to move on with the material we have today. Further, a controlled winding up will allow us to suspend operations in FlyViking AS within a reasonable time, while neither customers, suppliers, employees or hired personnel will be injured". FlyViking AS plans to establish a new limited company, which will initially be responsible for maintaining Ørland-Oslo service. FlyViking AS plans to do this by transferring the route to another regional airline, which will commercially work with the new company. The owner will also assess whether it will be possible to create profitable services with other aircraft types than FlyViking AS has used, and in another segment. [more - original PR - Norwegian]