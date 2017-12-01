FlyValan adds first ATR 72 to fleet

FlyValan, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (29-Nov-2017) the addition of its first ATR 72 aircraft to its fleet on 27-Nov-2017. The aircraft, named 'Liguria', arrived at Genoa Airport on 29-Nov-2017. The carrier also confirmed the launch of commercial operations was postponed to 11-Dec-2017, due to certification delays by Romanian authorities. All impacted passengers will be refunded and compensated, according to EU regulations, in coming days. The carrier also noted that Barcelona service was postponed due to "low demand" and will not be launched until at least mid Jan-2018.