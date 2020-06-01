FlySafair to resume operations on 15-Jun-2020

FlySafair, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (31-May-2020) plans to resume operations on 15-Jun-2020. The airline's contact centre will reopen on 08-Jun-2020 and ticket sales will resume "soon". The airline is expected to initially operate between 20 and 26 services per day (Fin24, 31-May-2020). Head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon stated: "We remain concerned about the feasibility of operating under the prescribed restrictions, but we cannot leave our staff unpaid any longer, and we feel obligated to do our part in reopening the South African economy".