FlySafair proposes changes to South African public holidays to encourage travel

FlySafair tabled (19-Oct-2021) a proposal with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) to move South African public holidays that fall mid-week to either a Monday or Friday. The carrier hopes the proposal, if well received by TBCSA, will commence a process of lobbying the Department of Tourism to introduce the amendment to parliament. FlySafair reported a significant increase in bookings when a public holiday falls on either a Monday or Friday. The airline stated it believes "the change will bring about a speedier recovery for the travel and tourism industry, and contribute to the country's economic growth". CEO Elmar Conradie said: "Our aim would be to look at how the time off from work can be better used to benefit the tourism industry and encourage South Africans to travel again". [more - original PR]