Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2021 11:32 AM

FlySafair proposes changes to South African public holidays to encourage travel

FlySafair tabled (19-Oct-2021) a proposal with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) to move South African public holidays that fall mid-week to either a Monday or Friday. The carrier hopes the proposal, if well received by TBCSA, will commence a process of lobbying the Department of Tourism to introduce the amendment to parliament. FlySafair reported a significant increase in bookings when a public holiday falls on either a Monday or Friday. The airline stated it believes "the change will bring about a speedier recovery for the travel and tourism industry, and contribute to the country's economic growth". CEO Elmar Conradie said: "Our aim would be to look at how the time off from work can be better used to benefit the tourism industry and encourage South Africans to travel again". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More