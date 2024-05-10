FLYR senior director: Ageing technology is creating constraints in the industry

FLYR senior director, global sales engineering Tiffany Sauquet, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Technology is an enabler. The challenge in this industry is that there is some very old technology that is running out there which is bringing some constraints and that generates additional costs". Ms Sauquet added: "The opportunity is there, the revenue is there but when you build a business case and rely on older technology, the costs can then outweigh the benefits to a business case".