FLYR general manager EMEA: We must simplify before we automate and optimise
FLYR general manager EMEA Dominic Matthews, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) "if we don't eliminate things and simplify before we automate and optimise, we'll end up creating a more complex and costly ecosystem".
