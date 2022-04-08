Become a CAPA Member
8-Apr-2022 10:15 AM

flypop 'not going to rush' launch date: CEO

flypop CEO Nino Singh Judge, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "We're waiting for our [air operating certificate] then we will decide when we launch, we want to avoid any dramas at airports, and we want to avoid any fourth wave in India". Mr Judge said: "We're not going to rush, I'll do it when I'm absolutely ready then there will be three months of marketing and we will launch". He stated: "I can't push the button until I can fill the seats, that's what I'm waiting for".

