26-Apr-2022 3:15 PM

flypop head of sustainability: Start-up will 'achieve net zero carbon emissions before 2050'

flypop head of sustainability Neil Prem stated (22-Apr-2022) the LCC plans to implement a sustainability policy that will enable it to "achieve net zero carbon emissions before 2050". Mr Prem also said the start-up's sustainability programme will include the elimination of single use plastic on all services, a programme to plant trees in the UK and India "every time a passenger flies" and a commitment to use sustainable aviation fuel as soon as possible once operations commence. [more - original PR]

