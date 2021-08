Flypop confirmed (27-Aug-2021) the unveiling of its first A330-300 in Flypop livery. The aircraft will feature the tail number G-FPOP when joining the airline. Flypop is scheduled to receive an A330 whose first owner already set up with a low-cost interior, with the aircraft featuring 436 seats. Flypop sought A330s with 400 seats with a 29" seat pitch in a 3-3-3 seating configuration. [more - original PR]