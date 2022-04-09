flypop CEO: Without COVID we never would have got our funding

flypop CEO Nino Singh Judge, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (08-Apr-2022) during the COVID-19 pandemic "starting an airline sounded like a better idea", adding: "Without it we never would have got our funding and be a real low cost carrier". Mr Judge said: "While looking for financing we had one big investor who said 'I'll give you half if you can find the other half but I won't give it to you first'". He added the carrier "managed to do due diligence and get government funding, it got us going and on the back of that we had other private equity come in which allowed us to start".