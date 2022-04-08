flypop CEO: 'Nobody has ever done low cost long haul properly'

flypop CEO Nino Singh Judge, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "Nobody has ever done low cost long haul properly, some did it with expensive aircraft and some relied on tourists", adding: "We will offer 50% cheaper seats to South Asia than the legacies". Mr Judge said flypop's intention is to "stimulate demand on the India side coming west, that's the golden ticket when you offer low fares and you have a 1.4 billion market wanting to travel". He added: "Because of COVID people want to go nonstop, it's more important than low cost".