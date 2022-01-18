FlyOnE and ELECTRON aerospace enter MoU for 28 electric five seat passenger aircraft

FlyOnE and ELECTRON aerospace entered (18-Jan-2022) an MoU with for the supply of 28 electric five seat passenger aircraft. On 31-Dec-2021, FlyOnE and ELECTRON aerospace signed an MoU under which FlyOnE secured priority production slots in 2026 and 2027. In total, FlyOnE ordered 28 aircraft, including two trainer versions as well as 26 passenger versions. First aircraft deliveries are expected in 2026. The aircraft, the Electron 5TM, was selected by FlyOnE as the most suitable to operate their proposed zero emissions regional aviation network, Lilypad Elevate which will service regional Western Australia. Lilypad Elevate's network, operated by FlyOnE, will connect 25 regional Western Australia airports and create more than 30 point to point connections. Initially FlyOnE plans to install, together with third parties, solar powered charging infrastructure for electric aircraft. Proposed sites include Perth, Rottnest Island, Murray Field Airport, Mundaring Airport, White Gum Air Park and Northam Airport. Once the aircraft are delivered, the regional air mobility service will launch. The Electron 5 can travel 750km on a single charge and at a top speed of 300kmh, and has short take off and landing capabilities. [more - original PR]