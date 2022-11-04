FlyNow a new way of transportation for people and for masses: CCO

FlyNow CCO Andreas Schusss, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "We're talking about mass mobilisation in the air, so this has nothing to do with wealthy individuals this is a new way of transportation for people and for masses". He noted: "But if you do look into some geographies from a regulative point of view, some are more open than others and that will determine the speed of market penetration".