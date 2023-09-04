4-Sep-2023 12:15 PM
flynas to establish operational base at Madinah Airport
flynas signed (03-Sep-2023) an agreement with Tibah Airports Operations Company to establish a new operational base at Madinah Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport. The carrier will become the only airline with four bases in Saudi Arabia, following Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. flynas expects to launch new domestic and international services from Madinah in late 4Q2023. flynas MD and CEO Bander Almohanna stated the development "confirms our confidence in the potential of the Saudi market and the ambitious national goals for the air transport sector". [more - original PR]