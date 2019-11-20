Become a CAPA Member
20-Nov-2019 8:59 AM

flynas signs firm order for 10 A321XLR aircraft

flynas signed (19-Nov-2019) a firm order for 10 A321XLR aircraft, increasing the total number of its firm order of A320 family aircraft type to 90 aircraft with a total value of USD10 billion at list price. flynas CEO Bandar Almohanna stated the 10 A321XLR aircraft will "expand the reach of flynas network to much farther destinations with support of significantly longer flying range compared to the existing A320neo order". [more - original PR] [more – original PR – II]

