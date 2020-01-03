Become a CAPA Member
3-Jan-2020 1:17 PM

flynas records 7.6m pax, adds 12 destinations in 2019

flynas, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, reported (02-Jan-2020) the following highlights for 2019:

  • Recorded 7.6 million passengers;
  • Added 12 new destinations
  • Added four A320neos, expanding the fleet to 30 aircraft;
  • Ordered 10 A321XLR aircraft;
  • nasmiles reached 900,000 members;
  • Recruited 43 pilots;
  • Graduated six groups of cabin crew and added its first Saudi female cabin crew;
  • Handled 200,000 pilgrims from 17 countries;
  • Received IOSA certification.

