3-Jan-2020 1:17 PM
flynas records 7.6m pax, adds 12 destinations in 2019
flynas, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, reported (02-Jan-2020) the following highlights for 2019:
- Recorded 7.6 million passengers;
- Added 12 new destinations
- Added four A320neos, expanding the fleet to 30 aircraft;
- Ordered 10 A321XLR aircraft;
- nasmiles reached 900,000 members;
- Recruited 43 pilots;
- Graduated six groups of cabin crew and added its first Saudi female cabin crew;
- Handled 200,000 pilgrims from 17 countries;
- Received IOSA certification.