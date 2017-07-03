Airbus integrates group into new single structure and Toulouse corporate headquarters

Airbus integrated (03-Jul-2017) its Group structure with its largest division, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, effective 01-Jul-2017. Airbus stated it will "benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency" and the structure will also facilitate the digitalisation programme under implementation. Airbus now has one single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, home to the company's single largest industrial site. Key executive structures are:

Airbus' executive management team is integrated under CEO Tom Enders;

Fabrice Brégier appointed as the first ever company-wide COO and president Commercial Aircraft;

Dirk Hoke and Guillaume Faury continue as CEOs of Defence & Space and Helicopters respectively.

Harald Wilhelm remains CFO;

Thierry Baril continues as chief human resources officer and John Harrison continues as general counsel. [more - original PR]