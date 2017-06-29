Stockholm Chamber of Commerce warns against Swedish aviation tax

Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) cautioned (27-Jun-2017) against the proposed Swedish aviation tax, stating it would impair competitiveness of the region. SCC also stated seven airports could be put at risk of closure, due to the "likely" reduction in air services as a result of the tax. Jonkoping Airport, Karlstad Airport, Kramfors Höga Kusten Airport, Kristianstad Airport, Ornskoldsvik Airport, Trollhattan Vanersborg Airport and Vaxjo Airport are considered to be at risk. [more - original PR - Swedish]