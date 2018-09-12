12-Sep-2018 11:37 AM
FlyersRights.org warns Trump Administration needs to fix approach to aviation security policies
FlyersRights.org warned (11-Sep-2018) more "9/11 type terrorist attacks may occur" if the Trump Administration continues pursuing a "series of ineffective or dangerous aviation security policies", including the following:
- "Ignoring" a rulemaking petition to fix the "ammunition loophole that allows and even encourages carrying of guns and ammunition";
- FY2018 budget proposal that suggests "eliminating budgets for airport security patrols and turning over all airport security other than passenger and baggage screening to local law enforcement";
- "Refusing" any airport perimeter security;
- "Highly invasive" pat downs;
- Continued "refusal" of high level TSA and DHS officials to meet with passenger groups, as well as the exclusion of US-based airline passenger organisations from the Aviation Security Advisory Committee;
- "Ignoring" Congressional subpoenas and requests;
- No "effective" registration, security or defence against armed drones;
- TSA allegedly ignoring requests for retrieval of confiscated property return, fair and transparent methods for damage or theft claims of passenger property or challenges to inclusion on watch or no fly lists. [more - original PR]