flydubai to expand European network to Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg in May-2021

flydubai announced (25-Jan-2021) plans to expand its European network with the following services:

Dubai-Catania- Malta -Dubai and Dubai-Malta-Catania-Dubai: Twice weekly services (four times weekly overall) from 12-May-2021, according to a 25-Jan-2021 GDS display;

Dubai-Naples: Three times weekly from 13-May-2021;

Dubai-Salzburg: Three times weekly from 13-May-2021, increasing to four times weekly from 26-Jun-2021, according to a GDS display. flydubai will be the first UAE based airline to offer a direct service between Dubai and Salzburg.

With the additional routes, flydubai will operate to 20 destinations in Europe. Emirates will codeshare on the new services. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: "We continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel". [more - original PR]