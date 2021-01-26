Become a CAPA Member
26-Jan-2021

flydubai to expand European network to Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg in May-2021

flydubai announced (25-Jan-2021) plans to expand its European network with the following services:

With the additional routes, flydubai will operate to 20 destinations in Europe. Emirates will codeshare on the new services. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: "We continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel". [more - original PR]

