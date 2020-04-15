15-Apr-2020 10:10 AM
flydubai splits fleet between Dubai and Al Maktoum Airports
flydubai reported (14-Apr-2020) it is maintaining 23 Boeing 737-800s and three 737 MAX 9s at Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum Airport), and another 15 737-800s and 10 737 MAX 8s at Dubai International Airport. The Boeing 737 MAXs continue to be maintained in active storage, while the 737-800 fleet is in a state of operational readiness, to be used at least once for repatriation, cargo or maintenance services, the latter of which would be operated between Dubai and Al Maktoum. flydubai SVP of engineering and maintenance Mick Hills said the airline is "closely" following guidance for maintaining grounded fleets. [more - original PR]