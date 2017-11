flydubai unveiled (12-Nov-2017) the first of 76 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ordered in 2013. The airline will receive another six 737 MAX 8s in 2017 and the remaining aircraft will be delivered by 2023. The aircraft will initially be deployed to destinations including Bangkok, Prague, Yekaterinburg and Zanzibar. flydubai is the first 737 MAX operator in the Middle East. [more - original PR]