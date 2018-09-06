Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2018 11:32 AM

flydubai reports USD86m loss in 1H2018

flydubai reported (05-Sep-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Total revenue: AED2.8 billion (USD762.2 million), +10.4% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: Accounting for 11.0% of revenue, -3.6ppts;
  • Costs:
    • Fuel: Accounting for 29.2% of costs, +4.4ppts;
  • Profit (loss): (AED316.8 million) (USD86.2 million);
  • Passengers: 5.4 million;
    • Codeshare: 1.4 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: AED571.7 million. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1 = USD0.27222

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More