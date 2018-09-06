6-Sep-2018 11:32 AM
flydubai reports USD86m loss in 1H2018
flydubai reported (05-Sep-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: AED2.8 billion (USD762.2 million), +10.4% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: Accounting for 11.0% of revenue, -3.6ppts;
- Costs:
- Fuel: Accounting for 29.2% of costs, +4.4ppts;
- Profit (loss): (AED316.8 million) (USD86.2 million);
- Passengers: 5.4 million;
- Codeshare: 1.4 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: AED571.7 million. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1 = USD0.27222