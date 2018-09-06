flydubai reports USD48m impact from higher fuel costs in 1H2018, economic outlook challenging

flydubai reported (05-Sep-2018) a "price impact" of AED175 million (USD47.6 million) in 1H2018 due to a 35% year-on-year increase in average Brent crude oil prices. The airline said rising fuel costs have put pressure on operating costs. Fuel accounted for 29.2% of total operating costs, compared to 24.8% in 1H2017. Yield stabilised, but not enough to sufficiently offset the impact of higher fuel costs, rising interest rates and a stronger US dollar. The carrier said the economic and geopolitical climate remains challenging, dampening demand for travel. The airline remains focused on improving cost performance, broadening distribution and optimising its network. CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: "We have continued to see a tough trading environment and the half year results reflect these short term challenges. We continue, however, to invest in our fleet, network and operations recognising opportunity as we look to the future". He added: "Although higher oil prices will continue to affect our operating costs and performance in the second half; pricing stability at the current level is also likely to stimulate demand for regional travel". [more - original PR]