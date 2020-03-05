flydubai reaches interim agreement with Boeing over 737 MAX grounding

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated (04-Mar-2020) the carrier has reached an interim settlement agreement with Boeing for certain compensation due to the grounding of the 737 MAX. Mr Al Ghaith said that while this agreement has "contributed towards this year's results", it can "in no way" compensate for the "loss of business opportunity or market share experienced by the airline" as a result of the grounding. Mr Al Ghaith added that discussions are ongoing between both parties in regards to the ongoing impact of the grounding. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier grounded 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in 2019. [more - original PR]