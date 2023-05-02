flydubai presents 'The Business Suite' premium business class offering

flydubai presented (01-May-2023) 'The Business Suite', its new premium business class seat offering, at the 2023 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The Business Suite will feature 10 business class seats enclosed behind privacy walls with sliding doors and direct aisle access. It will be deployed on the LCC's Boeing 737s from Nov-2023, and is expected to be available on up to six aircraft by the end of 1Q2024. The Business Suite was designed exclusively for narrowbody aircraft in collaboration with Safran Seats and JPA Design. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated: "We are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the business class experience offered by many airlines on widebody aircraft". [more - original PR]