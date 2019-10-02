flydubai operating fleet significantly impacted by Boeing 737 MAX grounding

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated (01-Oct-2019) the carrier is in discussions with Boeing to resolve the "unprecedented nature" of the grounding of the 737 MAX and the impact it has had on flydubai's "business and growth strategy". Mr Al Ghaith added that without "any deliveries of new aircraft and no visibility of the timelines" the carrier will see its "operating fleet reduce in size to what it was in 2014". [more - original PR]